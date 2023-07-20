New and ongoing art exhibitions

Art exhibitions continue throughout the summer months, and although they are fewer in numbers this time of year, there are still plenty of opportunities to explore local artwork.
One new exhibition that is opening soon is a group showcase in Limassol titled I Sea You. The exhibition will open at Link68 Gallery on Ankara Street on July 21 and until Tuesday 25, 22 artists will display their work, sharing their vision of the sea. The artwork will include paintings, photographs, ceramics, rugs, furniture and postcards and will all be available for sale.
Over in Larnaca, Elements Gallery continues with its Being Human exhibition which is another group showcase. Running since the end of June, the exhibition features the work of nine artists on the experience of being alive and its impact in today’s world.
“Being human in a global, multicultural environment is a major challenge now more than ever,” writes the exhibition description. “This group exhibition will attempt to explore the underlying cause and effect of human action on the sociopolitical and economic environment in which we live, interact create in the 21st century and onwards.” The showcase will continue until the end of this month.
Running a little longer is an ongoing exhibition in Ayia Napa with significant importance. Curated by Maria Paphiti is the exhibition on the fenced area of Famagusta at Thalassa Museum which runs until August 31. The exhibition features pieces by well-known and established artists, some who lived in the Famagusta area and other contemporary artists who envision a relationship with the town.
I Sea You
Group art exhibition. July 21-25. Link68 Gallery, Limassol. Opening event: 7pm. Saturday-Tuesday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-336868
Being Human
Group showcase. Until July 30. Elements Gallery, Larnaca. Monday – Friday: 11am-7pm and Saturday 12pm – 7pm. Tel: 99-325303
Exhibition for the Fenced Area of Famagusta
Group exhibition curated by Maria Paphiti. Until August 31. Thalassa Museum, Ayia Napa. Monday and Saturday: 9 am – 2 pm. Tuesday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm. Tel: 23-816366