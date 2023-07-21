Road works to affect traffic over the weekend

Scheduled roadworks are expected to affect traffic over the weekend.
According to an announcement by the Department of Public Works, on Saturday, between the hours of 5 and 9am, works will be carried out to replace beaten barriers on the central islet of the Nicosia – Limassol motorway (A1) in both directions. Traffic will be diverted to the left lane.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, from 6.30am to 6.30pm, works will be carried out on the Limassol – Paphos motorway at the height of the interchange of Limassol Hospital. The works will affect traffic in the direction from Limassol to Paphos. Work is expected to continue next week.
Furthermore, in Larnaca from Monday (24/07/2023) until Wednesday (26/07/2023), between the hours of 8.30am to 4pm daily, watering of the plants will be carried out on the central islet of the Ayia Napa – Xylotymbou – Rizoelia motorway, in the Larnaca district, by the Forestry department.
From Xylotympou bridge to Rizoelia roundabout (both directions) the lane adjacent to the central islet of the motorway will be closed for 1.5 km and traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane.
In addition, on Monday (24/7/2023), from 7am until Tuesday (25/7/2023) at 4pm on Alexandrou Panagouli Avenue in Larnaca, works for the installation of a network of stormwater removal culverts will be carried out by the Larnaca Sewerage Board. Part of Alexandros Panagouli avenue, from the roundabout of the Technical School to the junction with Terpsihori street, in the direction from Livadia to Larnaca, will be closed and traffic will be handled through adjacent roads.
Also, during the period 24/7/2023 – 1/8/2023, except Fridays and weekends, from 8pm until 5.30am, periodic maintenance works of the road surface will be carried out on sections of the Larnaca – Paralimni motorway in the direction of Paralimni, from the first Ormidia exit to the second exit to Ormidia – Xylofagou.
During the execution of the works on the above section, both traffic lanes in the direction Larnaca – Paralimni will be partially closed at a distance of 3 km. approximately and traffic will be channeled throughout the duration to oncoming traffic, which will operate in two-way traffic.