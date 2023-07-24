July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North facing water shortage

By Tom Cleaver00
hose 642885 1280

The north’s waterworks department announced a water shortage on Monday, caused by power cuts.

They say that due to recent power cuts, water cannot be efficiently pumped around the system. This includes water pumped to the north from Turkey and water supplied from local sources.

They have asked that people living in the north use water “sparingly” for the time being.

Related Posts

Larnaca declares war on graffiti

Nick Theodoulou

Volunteer hiker raising funds children’s hospices

Malia Chung

Government expresses ‘deep grief’ over death of Eoka fighter

Elias Hazou

Minister pleased with Kyperounda hospital upgrade

Nikolaos Prakas

Tatar and Christodoulides to meet on Friday

Staff Reporter

Time the ‘biggest challenge’ in determining fate of Missing

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign