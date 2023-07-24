July 24, 2023

Tatar and Christodoulides to meet on Friday

President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar are set to meet on Friday morning.

The pair are due to make a joint visit to the anthropological laboratory of the Committee of Missing Persons.

The visit comes hot on the heels of the visit of Isabel Santos MEP, the Standing Rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus, to the island.

Plans for the meeting were agreed in principle last Tuesday.

