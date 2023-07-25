July 25, 2023

Children’s art festival in nature

Coming soon to entertain young ones is the first edition of the two-day Piccolino festival in Paphos, and organised by Piccolo Theatre. The arts festival will keep children entertained over the weekend of August 12 and 13 with a variety of activities and performances at Val’s Place.

Two days filled with theatre, interactive performances, shadow theatre, musical storytelling, nature-based workshops and arts and crafts await. Young visitors will be able to join a variety of activities which blend the world of theatre, nature and creative expression. Among the festival’s events are also family yoga sessions, doll-making with natural and recyclable materials and live music.

The events will take place all day long, starting from 11am on the first day and 8.30am on the second. Val’s Place will be specially transformed to fit the needs of the festival and to host the activities. Families that wish to camp can bring their tent and pick a spot under the trees while the family that runs Val’s Place will serve homemade food with produce they grow.

 

Piccolino Festival

Children’s art festival. August 12-13. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. €12,25,35. Tel: 94-409100. Facebook page @Theatropiccolocy

