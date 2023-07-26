July 26, 2023

Defence minister accuses Turkey of escalating actions and rhetoric

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Defence Minister Giorgallas at the graduation ceremony

By Jonathan Shkurko

Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas on Wednesday accused Turkey of “dangerously intensifying its actions and aggressive rhetoric, as well as creating de facto situations in the north.”

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 2023 class of army, navy, and air force cadets at the “Stylianos Kalmpourtzis” camp in the presence of the head of the National Guard, Lieutenant general Demokritos Zervakis, Giorgallas said that Cyprus needs to rely both on diplomatic efforts and on its National Guard “especially in the current unstable and ever-changing geopolitical scenario.”

“You are embarking on a new journey in your lives, fully devoted to the sacred duty of defending the independence, freedom, and territorial integrity of our homeland,” the defence minister told the cadets.

“Your decision to walk the challenging path of military life and service to the country deserves great respect and many congratulations.

“Now, equipped with the necessary knowledge and physical and mental resilience, you are called upon to navigate your military career successfully and offer all your strengths for the fulfilment of the National Guard’s mission.”

Speaking after Giorgallas, Zervakis reminded the cadets of their mission “to defend Cyprus’ freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.”

“Cultivate all your military virtues, such as honour, courage, dedication, healthy ambition and professionalism,” he advised.

“The presence of an occupying army on our island and the Turkish provocations that directly affect our vital interests dictate the need for our continuous readiness to defend our national sovereignty and the sovereign rights of our homeland,” Zervakis concluded.

