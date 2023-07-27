July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Serious injury to six-year-old boy hit by a car in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Police on Thursday are investigating the circumstances under which a six-year-old child was seriously injured while crossing the street in Limassol.

According to police statement, the incident happened on Wednesday around 7.20pm when the boy attempted to cross the street outside his home in the Neapolis area and was hit by a passing car driven by a 39-year-old.

The child is hospitalised at Makarion hospital in Nicosia following a transfer from Limassol due to the severity of his injuries. Medical examinations determined the six-year-old had suffered a serious head trauma. His health condition considered serious but out of danger.

The Limassol traffic department is furthering the investigation.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Twenty-five-year-old man found unconscious at sea in Protaras

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Yellow warning but cooler temps expected

Staff Reporter

Cyprus tech entrepreneurs gather in London

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turtle hatching season in full swing

Iole Damaskinos

Court dismisses latest 2013 haircut crisis claims

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign