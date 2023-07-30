July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car arson causes brush fire

By Staff Reporter0123
cache 500x500 2564272 2099389 02022022111300
Photo: CNA

An arson attack on a stolen car caused a brush fire that destroyed a hectare of wild vegetation near the old Paphos-Limassol road in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The blaze was reported around 3.30am near the village of Ayia Varvara and was extinguished by the fire brigade.

The vehicle was completely destroyed.

Subsequent investigations by the police revealed that the Honda Civic had been reported stolen by its owner, a resident of Paphos on July 28.

Investigations at the scene began at first light.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Anger over administration-sanctioned Quran courses in north

Esra Aygin

Public opinion: Is it hotter than it used to be? (video)

Theo Panayides

Cyprus must take action to become more resilient

CM Guest Columnist

Neither the occupation, nor status quo acceptable, president says

Jean Christou

Almost 300 boarded first ferry from Larnaca to Piraeus

Jean Christou

Pensioner had his car stolen while he went for a swim  

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign