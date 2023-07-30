July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessMiddle EastWorld

Israel to build $27bn rail expansion, eyes future link to Saudi Arabia

By Reuters News Service072
weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel will build a 100 billion shekel ($27 billion) rail expansion that will connect its outlying areas to metropolitan Tel Aviv and, in the future, could provide overland links to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The announcement followed a trip by top U.S. officials to Saudi Arabia last week to advance a possible forging of formal relations between the Muslim powerhouse and Israel.

Opening the weekly Israeli cabinet meeting, Netanyahu appeared to sidestep the constitutional crisis that has roiled the country for seven months, denting its economy and shaking Western allies’ confidence in its democratic health.

Instead, he promoted infrastructure initiatives including the “One Israel Project”, which he described as designed to reduce travel time by train to the country’s business and government centres to two hours or less.

“I would like to add that in the future we will also be able to transport cargo by rail from Eilat to our Mediterranean, and will also be able to link Israel by train to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian peninsula,” he said in televised remarks.

“On this, too, we are working.”

Related Posts

Putin reviews show of Russian naval might, says navy to get 30 new ships this year

Reuters News Service

Evacuation order issued for Canadian town as wildfire crosses over from US

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Do Israeli judges need reasonableness in their toolkit?

Alper Ali Riza

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Reuters News Service

Europe looks to virtual factories in new industrial revolution

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign