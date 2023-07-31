July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Palaichori fire caused by illegal electricity tapping (Update)

By Staff Reporter0290
Brush fire in Xylofagou under control

A fire that broke out in Palaichori was caused by wires placed to unlawfully tap the electricity supply, the forestry department announced on Monday.

According to Forestry Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou, the electromechanical service and the police have been furthering the investigation into the cause of Sunday’s fire since early morning. Burnt out cables have been found at the site, authorities added.

A meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between the forestry department and the electricity authority (EAC) to discuss the problem.

The  fire broke out at 2.24pm in the area of ​​Palaichori and was brought under complete control at 5.20pm.

It burned ​​10 hectares of forest vegetation and threatened homes and properties.

The department said it took 130 people from their ranks to battle the blaze along with 20 fire engines, three vehicles from the game and wildlife service, three civil defence vehicles and three excavators. Volunteer firefighters also participated.

The Ikaros II plan was put into effect with a total of seven aircraft from the forestry department, the police and national guard backing up the ground crews.

Firefighting forces will remain in the area to deal with possible flare-ups.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police representative charges boat carrying migrants not safe

Nick Theodoulou

Covid cases see small increase

Katy Turner

David Hunter sentenced to two years in jail, to be released mid-August

Andria Kades

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Eventful August coming up at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

President, Greek PM in talks over Turkey

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign