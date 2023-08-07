August 7, 2023

Children’s workshop explores world of theatre

By Eleni Philippou00
A few weeks before the Nicosia International Festival 2023 raises the curtain on a local and international programme of performances, it will hold the Parallel Program with a five-day theatrical workshop Exploring the Theatre addressed to children. Taking place at the Municipal Theatre of Nicosia, the workshop will welcome youngsters just before the new school year begins. From August 28 to September 1, 40 young participants will discover the theatre grounds, explore the professions of the theatre world and prepare their own play.

“The Nicosia International Festival,” say organisers, “the festival that never ends, participates this year dynamically in the journey of making Nicosia the Cultural Capital of Europe 2030. Audience development is an important strategic goal of both the festival and the European Capital of Culture institution.”

Children will learn the techniques of writing a play using themes from the educational theatre field (math and sciences of STEAM), and will be guided on directing their play before presenting it. Taking the workshop a step further, the children will also get to write their own music and lyrics and create a poster to promote their pieces.

The planning and coordination of the theatre workshop have been undertaken by Yiannis Lazarou, STEAM education mathematics teacher (Pancyprio High School) and George G Papageorgiou, artistic director of the International Festival Nicosia. With them in planning and conducting the workshop is a group of theatre professionals which includes Andrea Michalopoulos (composer, pianist and music teacher), Anthony Papamichael (actor), Nikolas Prokopiou (sound engineer), Christos Charalambous (illuminator) and Monica Hatzivasiliou (actress, stage designer).

 

Exploring the Theatre

Five-day children’s workshop within the parallel programme of the Nicosia International Festival. August 28-September 1. Municipal Theatre of Nicosia. €125. [email protected] Tel: 22-797979. Registrations at www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy and at Stephanis stores

