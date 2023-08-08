August 8, 2023

Conference on dance and networking

By Eleni Philippou00
on bodies

As part of the KYPRIA programme, Dance House Lefkosia organises On Bodies: Satellite, a one-day conference on dance and networking. Coming up this September, specifically on Saturday 9, the conference will present a series of presentations and discussions from various festivals and organisations from Cyprus and abroad. Also joining the event will be several local artists talking about their work. And all for free!

The day will begin at 10am with presentations by festivals, programmes and organisations. This will take about two hours, followed by a long lunch break. Kicking off the afternoon agenda will be a series of presentations by artists which will last from 2pm to 4pm. Following a short 30-minute coffee break, the conference will then continue with an open discussion until events wrap up at 6.30pm.

Joining the 2023 programme are several invited guests. They include Jivko Jeliazkov from the Art Link Foundation – Derida Dance Centre, Aleksandra Borys from Burdag Studio & Centrum w Ruchu, Federica Candelaresi from BJCEM, Penelope Iliaskou from the Duncan Dance Centre, Christina Skarpari from Xarkis Festival, artist Giorgos Bizios, Julia Brendle, Aneesha Michael, Anthi Kettirou, Diamanto Hadjizacharia, Charis Iacovou, Roula Kleovoulou and Arianna Marcoulides.

 

On Bodies: Satellite

One-day conference on dance and networking. By Dance House Lefkosia. September 9. Dance House Lefkosia, Nicosia. 10am-6.30pm. Free. Registrations: [email protected]

