August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

German inflation eases to 6.5 per cent in July

By Reuters News Service01
inflation

German inflation eased in July, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, increased by 6.5 per cent on the year in July.

This follows a 6.8 per cent increase in June.

