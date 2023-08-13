August 13, 2023

Cyprus gripped by heatwave

Cyprus returns to heatwave conditions on Sunday with the meteorology department issuing an orange weather warning.

The department warned of extremely high temperatures, adding that inland the temperature will reach 43C and 33C in the mountains.

The warning is be valid from 11am until 6pm.

Meanwhile, the forestry department said the risk of fires is on red alert.

It stressed that lighting of fires in areas that are not created specifically for the purpose are illegal.

In case someone notices smoke or fire, call immediately 1407 or 112.

The high temperatures are expected to remain on Monday, with a slight drop from Tuesday onwards when it is predicted to be 40C inland.

This is the second heatwave this summer, with the first lasting for 16 days in July when a temperature of 40C or above was recorded inland.

