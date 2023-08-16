August 16, 2023

Japanese Atelier: Aphrodite Hills’ latest gastronomy offering

Aphrodite Hills

In addition to the eclectic selection of restaurants at its Village Square, Aphrodite Hills Resort has announced the opening of a brand-new restaurant serving Japanese signature dishes.

The Japanese Atelier has been designed for those who can truly understand and appreciate authentic Japanese cuisine. The latest landmark on the Resort’s culinary landscape, it includes an extensive selection of delectable and tempting sushi rolls, in combination with the finest dishes from Japan, and is part of the variety offered by the “Atelier Collection”.

The Japanese Atelier has joined Aphrodite Hills Resort with the intention to highly impress its visitors and claim the heart of the most discerning lovers of fine dining.

Operating each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7-10pm, the Japanese Atelier is an adult-only restaurant (16+years). Ambient music selections by Resident DJ Kurty every Thursday add to this unique dining experience.

A careful selection of the new menu’s dishes is also served daily (12-7.30pm) at the Golf Clubhouse Restaurant via the “Sushi Atelier”.

Embark on a mouthwatering journey and ignite your sense of adventure with this signature touch by our acclaimed chefs.

At the Japanese Atelier in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort, we do not say “Bon Appetit”, we say “Itadakimasu”.

To view the new menu and book your table, visit our website.

