August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

IED found in residential property on British base

By Tom Cleaver
handcuffs woman
File photo

British base police found an improvised explosive device during a search of residential properties in the village of Trachoni in the Akrotiri base area.

Bomb defusal experts were called to the scene while five men and one woman were arrested.

In addition to the improvised explosive device, around ten kilograms of cannabis were found during the searches.

