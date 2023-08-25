August 25, 2023

Fifth arrest in connection with arrival of eighty-six illegal migrants

Police on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the arrival of 86 illegal migrants in Cyprus last Sunday by boat.

It is noted that, as part of the investigation four persons, aged 30, 27, 23 and 18, have already been arrested.

The boat carrying the illegal migrants had been intercepted by the coat guard at a distance of 12 nautical miles from the coast of Cape Greco and 57 men, six women and 23 children were found to be on board.

Investigations brought up testimony against four persons, alleged to be the boat’s navigators. The rest of the migrants were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

Investigations are ongoing.

