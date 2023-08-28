Meme Magic lures VeChain (VET) and Cardano (ADA) faithfuls: Pomerdoge (POMD)’s P2E vision takes center stage

The lure of ‘Meme Magic’ is capturing the attention of VeChain (VET) and Cardano (ADA) followers. A new entrant, Pomerdoge (POMD), is taking center stage with its ambitious Play-to-Earn (P2E) vision, promising a unique and engaging experience for its users. Notably, Pomerdoge is currently in its presale phase which offers early adopters the opportunity to be part of this exciting journey right from the onset.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Where leisure meets earnings

In the buzzing world of cryptocurrencies, memes have often been relegated to the sidelines, considered whimsical diversions from the real, ‘serious’ projects. But Pomerdoge is challenging this narrative by spearheading a new era in memecoin utility.

The Pomerdoge project has, in its nascent stage, shown that memecoins can offer more than just comedic relief. By incorporating a Play-to-Earn (P2E) model, Pomerdoge promises a captivating experience that combines leisure and earnings, a trait that is undeniably gaining traction in today’s crypto arena.

Holders of established projects like VeChain and Cardano are showing interest in Pomerdoge. These investors, traditionally attracted to innovative use cases and sustainable ecosystems, see potential in the Pomerdoge P2E vision.

Not only does Pomerdoge promise immediate financial returns in the gaming world, but its long-term prospects of creating a comprehensive, interconnected ecosystem resonate with these discerning cryptophiles.

The presale phase of Pomerdoge adds another layer of attraction. By offering POMD tokens at an introductory rate (with prices expected to surge in subsequent phases) of $0.009, investors can get in early and enjoy the rewards of early adoption.

It’s clear that while memes often come with a light-hearted undertone, Pomerdoge is sending a clear message: memecoins can be fun and financially rewarding. Analysts are predicting that Pomerdoge has the potential to be the new meme king, and a surge to $1.00 is possible.

VeChain (VET): A tale of partnerships and real-world utility

With its focus on supply chain management and boasting high-profile partnerships, VeChain had the recipe for success on paper. VeChain’s association with giants like Walmart China and DNV GL seemed to promise legitimacy and adoption on a grand scale, and this took VeChain’s market cap to $14.68 billion.

While securing partnerships is a step forward, the true test lies in the tangible integration and utilization of the blockchain in real-world scenarios. Critics argue that the discrepancy between VeChain’s partnerships and its actual transaction volume suggests that VeChain’s market cap was not sustainable.

At $0.016 today, VeChain’s 94% fall is a stark reminder of the necessity for real-world utility and adoption. The resistances at $0.022 and $0.035 represent crucial psychological and technical barriers before any recovery can begin.

VeChain holders are now turning to Pomerdoge in search of a reliable and sustainable investment. With a vision for a long-term, interactive ecosystem that rewards holders, Pomerdoge represents an attractive alternative.

Cardano (ADA): Adoption hurdles and the shift to Pomerdoge (POMD)

Cardano aims to overcome the challenges faced by “first-generation” Bitcoin and “second-generation” Ethereum. The platform’s emphasis on peer-reviewed research and formal methods sets it apart from many other crypto projects which often move at a breakneck “move fast and break things” pace.

Ethereum’s ecosystem is bustling with developers, projects, and DeFi protocols, which is reflected in its TVL of $30 billion. Cardano, in contrast, has a TVL of $159 million and is still yet to be adopted on such a grand scale.

Cardano’s current price of $0.26 – a drop of 91.60% from the Cardano peak – mirrors investor sentiments regarding these delays and its ability to capture significant market share from other smart contract platforms.

The huge market cap also suggests that for investors to see exponential returns on their investments, Cardano needs to become the #1 platform for decentralized applications. With this looking unlikely, holders are starting to swap their ADA tokens for POMD tokens as the meme-inspired cryptocurrency takes center stage.

