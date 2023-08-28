August 28, 2023

Open-Air Cinema night at H4C

By Eleni Philippou00
divided still

Who says summer activities are over? Open-air film nights are still on the agenda as the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia proposes a new event series in collaboration with Cinebur. On Saturday the capital’s cinephiles will have the chance to enjoy two screenings at the Home Café at 8pm.

First up, the Home for Cooperation will present a short documentary it produced, Divided Still. The documentary touches on the decision in February 2020 to briefly close the checkpoints in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 and the social implications this had.

“The closure had a critical impact on the lives of many and especially on those who used to travel across the existing divide on a regular or even everyday basis,” organisers say in a post. “In response, the Home for Cooperation invited people across the communities, who have since 2003 managed to build their everyday lives across the existing divide, to share their experiences and feelings, fears and concerns. The goal is to highlight the necessity of free movement across the existing divide in today’s Cyprus.” Following the screening, the crew and the team will be present to answer any questions and to share thoughts.

The second part of the evening will continue with the all-time classic Hiroshima, mon Amour, presented by Cinebur. The 1959 drama-romance and Oscar-nominee follows the story of a French actress filming an anti-war film in Hiroshima who has an affair with a married Japanese architect as they share their differing perspectives on war. Tickets for the event can be purchased only via the Cinebur app (www.cinebur.com) and each purchase covers the royalty, distribution, and service fees for the feature film.

 

Open-Air Cinema Nights: Episode 1

Two film screenings. By Home for Cooperation and Cinebur. September 2. The Home Café, Nicosia. 8pm. www.cinebur.com

