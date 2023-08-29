August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National Guard officer dies of his injuries

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΠΥΡΓΟ ΤΗΣ ΤΗΛΛΥΡΙΑΣ
Andreas Papandreou air base (File photo)

A 54-year-old National Guard officer who was seriously injured doing maintenance work at the Andreas Papandreou airbase in Paphos died on Tuesday from injuries sustained during the accident earlier this month.

According to the defence ministry, Vasilios Bratos was injured while conducting maintenance work on his vehicle on August 17, after which he was rushed to Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family for their loss, and said the funeral will be paid for by the state.

Meanwhile, last week the family had called on the health ministry to have the man transferred abroad for treatment.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the family sent a letter to permanent secretary of the health ministry Christina Yiannaki to have him transferred to Israel for more specialised treatment.

The National Guard is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Related Posts

September spectacular

Eleni Philippou

Chaos at British airports impacts Cyprus flights too

Nikolaos Prakas

New bus lane into Nicosia to service park and ride at GSP

Nikolaos Prakas

CySO to present a new season of concerts

Eleni Philippou

Tornado and intense weather causes power outages

Iole Damaskinos

President calls emergency meeting after arrests for violence in Chlorakas (Update 4)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign