Sakkari may take a ‘break’ from tennis after early US Open exit

Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari was beaten in the first round in New York

Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the U.S. Open.

The 28-year-old crashed out after a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Spanish world number 71 Rebeka Masarova, capping a miserable year at the Grand Slams after first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

“I wouldn’t say I was playing well,” an emotional Sakkari told Eurosport. “If I played at least five or 10% better, I would have won that match.

“These are the matches that I have to win. I cannot lose these matches; there have been too many for my level this year, and it’s unfortunate.

“I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It’s not a lack of effort, for sure.

“It’s very uncertain, I don’t know what I am going to do, whether I am going to take a break or not.”

