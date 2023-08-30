Cyprus innovation ecosystem allocated €100K

The Cyprus Research & Innovation Foundation (Idek) on Tuesday announced a groundbreaking opportunity for the Cypriot startup, innovation and research ecosystem, allowing successful applicants to engage in international collaborations.
According to the announcement, through the Horizon Europe Travel Grants initiative, a total budget of €100,000 has been allocated to support the participation of Cypriot entities in events held abroad.
It should be noted that this initiative is being implemented within the framework of the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme for 2021-2027.
The newly launched “Horizon Europe Travel Grants” call aims to foster the involvement of Cypriot organisations in events that provide valuable networking prospects.
The ultimate goal is to forge partnerships leading to collaborative proposal submissions within the Horizon Europe framework.
The initiative specifically covers participation in Networking Events, Brokerage Events, or other networking activities held abroad with the physical presence of participants.
The foundation clarified that these events may be organised by National Contact Points (NCPs) networks for specific thematic priorities, the European Commission, or other relevant entities, networks, and initiatives.
With a total budget of €100,000, the call offers a maximum funding of €1,000 per participation.
The funding encompasses travel costs, making it an enticing opportunity for individuals within organisations, such as universities, research institutions, businesses, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and public services.
This call is particularly directed towards interested parties planning to submit proposals as Coordinators or Work Package Leaders within the potential consortia of Horizon Europe projects.
Participants are expected to actively engage in these events, which could involve scheduled meetings, as well as brief or in-depth presentations, among other activities.
Applications for interest can be submitted through the foundation’s online platform IRIS, no later than three weeks prior to the respective event’s commencement date.
For additional information, interested parties can contact the Research & Innovation Foundation via email at [email protected] or by phone at 22 20 50 00.
The “Horizon Europe Travel Grants” call is co-funded by the European Union within the scope of the NCP_WIDERA.NET project under the Horizon Europe programme, as well as from national resources.