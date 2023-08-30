August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisUS Open

US Open order of play on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Sebastian Ofner (Austria) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

31-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v Danielle Collins (U.S.)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Daria Saville (Australia)

Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Ben Shelton (U.S.)

14-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Juan Pablo Varillas (Peru) v 9-Taylor Fritz(U.S.)

