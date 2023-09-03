Upcoming festivals celebrate Cyprus’ richness

Summer is a fruitful season on the island. Not only because there are endless events to go to but also because seasonal fruit, dishes and vegetables are abundant. Here to celebrate the season’s goods and continue the fun summer agenda in September are traditional festivals taking place in rural villages.
Up first is Meneou which will shine a spotlight on a favourite summer Cypriot dish – the hearty kleftiko. On September 8, the Association of Asteras Meneou organises the 6th Ofto Kleftiko Festival at the Municipal Stadium Dromolaxias-Meneou. From 8pm onwards, hundreds of plates of juicy meat and potatoes will be served with a live music programme in the background.
A day later Miliou village in Paphos will host its 3rd Orange Festival filling Ayia Paraskevi square with traditional dances and music, lots of oranges as well as orange-infused products. From 7pm onwards a display of the region’s juicy oranges will be set up where visitors can taste and purchase fresh orange juice, orange jams, orange spoon sweets, orange liqueur and orange cakes.
Later on in the month, wine village Dora will host its popular Palouze Festival on September 16. Visitors will gather at the village square from 6pm onwards, to enjoy free warm palouze and traditional music performances by local artists.
As we head towards the end of the month, Episkopio will host the fifth edition of the Crushed Green Olive Festival, taking place on September 22. Eleftheria Square in Episkopio will transform into an outdoor community dinner as visitors enjoy local dishes in the square, tasting plenty of Cypriot green olives. The fun begins at 8pm and accompanying the eating will be live music from three singers and the band Levare.
Soon after, Kakopetria will host its popular Spoon Sweets Festival, holding its fifth edition on September 24. From 10am to 7pm, dozens of the region’s producers will display their creations while the grandmothers of the village showcase the many varieties of spoon sweets they make. Watermelon, walnuts, grapes, cherries and so much more are turned into delicious spoon sweets that visitors can try during a walk in charming Kakopetria.
6th Ofto Kleftiko Festival
Annual festival celebrating local summer dish. September 8. Municipal Stadium Dromolaxias-Meneou, Meneou. 8pm. €18. Tel: 99-344560
Miliou Orange Festival
Local festival with oranges, music and dancing. September 9. Agia Paraskevi square, Miliou, Paphos. 7pm. Tel: 26-632138
Dora Palouze Festival
Free tastings of palouze and live music. September 16. Dora village, Limassol district. 6pm. Free
5th Crushed Green Olive Festival
Food, music and more. September 22. Eleftheria Square, Episkopio, Nicosia district. 8pm. €20 with food and drinks for adults and €15 for under 15 years old. Tel: 99-181948, 99-351955
Kakopetria Spoon Sweets Festival
5th edition of traditional festival. September 24. Kakopetria village centre. 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-922323