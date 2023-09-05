AHDR celebrating 20 years of historical dialogue and research

The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) is celebrating two decades of promoting historical understanding, critical-thinking, respect for diversity, and human rights in Cyprus and abroad.
The AHDR will mark its 20th anniversary on September 21, 2023, International Day of Peace, with an event co-organised with the Home for Cooperation. Taking place at the Buffer Zone’s H4C, the event programme will include a children’s art workshop, a creative writing workshop for adults, a city walk, and a Nostalgia party. More details about the event will be announced in a separate announcement.
Since its establishment in 2003, and guided by its vision to pave the way for a more inclusive and peaceful Cyprus through education, the AHDR has worked tirelessly and succeeded in developing, expanding and playing a significant role in the fields of History Education, as well as Education for a Culture of Peace and Non-violence.
Specifically, the AHDR has:
- trained more than 2,000 educators in history teaching
- provided activities related to Education for a Culture of Peace to over 7,500 students and 2,500 educators
- published over 35 educational publications in three languages (English, Turkish and Greek), which are available online and were produced by international and local experts. These publications include:
-
- 25 supplementary educational materials
- three board games
- one interactive map
- three policy papers
Meanwhile, it is worth noting that, in its two decades of operation, the work of the AHDR has garnered the following international awards:
- 2014: Europa Nostra Award (European Heritage Awards)
- 2016: Max van der Stoel Award (OSCE)
- 2018: Seán MacBride Peace Prize – shared with the Home for Cooperation (International Peace Bureau)
- 2021: GENE Global Education Award.
The Association expresses its heartfelt thanks to all who have stood, and continue to stand, as allies to its mission, despite occasional challenging conditions: its donors, collaborators, participating educators and students, volunteers, friends, and supporters, without whom none of its accomplishments would have been possible.