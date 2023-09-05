September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

AHDR celebrating 20 years of historical dialogue and research

By Press Release00
The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) is celebrating 20 years of promoting historical understanding, critical thinking, respect for diversity, and human rights in Cyprus and abroad

The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) is celebrating two decades of promoting historical understanding, critical-thinking, respect for diversity, and human rights in Cyprus and abroad.

The AHDR will mark its 20th anniversary on September 21, 2023, International Day of Peace, with an event co-organised with the Home for Cooperation. Taking place at the Buffer Zone’s H4C, the event programme will include a children’s art workshop, a creative writing workshop for adults, a city walk, and a Nostalgia party. More details about the event will be announced in a separate announcement.

Since its establishment in 2003, and guided by its vision to pave the way for a more inclusive and peaceful Cyprus through education, the AHDR has worked tirelessly and succeeded in developing, expanding and playing a significant role in the fields of History Education, as well as Education for a Culture of Peace and Non-violence.

Specifically, the AHDR has:

  • trained more than 2,000 educators in history teaching
  • provided activities related to Education for a Culture of Peace to over 7,500 students and 2,500 educators
  • published over 35 educational publications in three languages (English, Turkish and Greek), which are available online and were produced by international and local experts. These publications include:
    • 25 supplementary educational materials
    • three board games
    • one interactive map
    • three policy papers

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that, in its two decades of operation, the work of the AHDR has garnered the following international awards:

  • 2014: Europa Nostra Award (European Heritage Awards)
  • 2016: Max van der Stoel Award (OSCE)
  • 2018: Seán MacBride Peace Prize – shared with the Home for Cooperation (International Peace Bureau)
  • 2021: GENE Global Education Award.

The Association expresses its heartfelt thanks to all who have stood, and continue to stand, as allies to its mission, despite occasional challenging conditions: its donors, collaborators, participating educators and students, volunteers, friends, and supporters, without whom none of its accomplishments would have been possible.

Related Posts

“Up To YOU(th)” 2023 Festival promises diverse programme

Press Release

Schwarzenegger offers DIY motivation in PARKSIDE ads

Press Release

PIN-UP participating in SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 conference

Press Release

Use TaxApp.cy to simplify 2022 Cyprus Tax Form submission

Press Release

BoC’s e-Instant account features zero management fees

Press Release

Faneromeni ’23 festival to close with concert of traditional music

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign