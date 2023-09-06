X boosts Dogecoin (DOGE) as Pepe (PEPE) struggles: Everlodge (ELDG) readies for a price rise

Dogecoin (DOGE) is rallying for a bullish trend, but Pepe (PEPE) continues to face uncertainty. However, Everlodge is surging ahead as more investors join the presale.

Dogecoin (DOGE) gets a breather due to X

Dogecoin (DOGE) is having a good time this week. The token gained 3.48% in the last seven days. X (formerly Twitter) might have a hand in this positive development. Based on the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System data, X has acquired the license to facilitate crypto payments, and trading. With this move, X can provide various crypto asset-linked services through the platform.

Since Dogecoin (DOGE) has always been influenced by Musk’s statements and actions, this news helped boost its price. Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.06625, at press time, after gaining 1.09% in 24 hours. Though the trading volume of Dogecoin (DOGE) is down by 48.77%, the market cap has increased by 0.23%.

Additionally, the crypto market is cheering the victory of Greyscale over the US SEC about the creation of a spot Bitcoin ETF. LunarCrush’s data shows Dogecoin’s (DOGE) social mentions grew by 93.35 through the week. Dogecoin (DOGE) also saw an increase in weighted sentiment. However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has to overcome a few hurdles as it is well below the $0.0766 mark from the previous month.

Pepe (PEPE) is down despite market recovery

Pepe (PEPE) continues to struggle despite market recovery. In fact, Pepe (PEPE) is down by 2.21% in the last 24 hours. Even the news of X, and Greyscale’s victory hasn’t helped Pepe (PEPE). The token is trading at $0.0000008653, at press time. The market cap is down by 2.08%, while the trading volume is 59.67% less.

This could be because of the uncertainty surrounding Pepe (PEPE). Last week, Pepe (PEPE) saw the unprecedented transfer of 16 trillion tokens (worth $15 million). It was an illicit transfer to Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Kucoin exchanges. These Pepe (PEPE) tokens were then sold, leading to a 20% crash in the price.

Pepe (PEPE) posted on its official X handle that ‘bad actors’ in the team, ‘led by big egos and greed,’ transferred the tokens. Thus, crypto lovers are wary of investing in Pepe (PEPE).

Everlodge (ELDG) completes almost 70% of presale stage one

Everlodge is the world’s first crypto platform that will facilitate the co-ownership of vacation properties. It will digitize, and mint the properties as NFTs, which are fractionalized into smaller fragments. Users will be able to buy these NFTs to co-own a vacation home, luxury villa, or hotel in the timeshare market.

45% of investment property owners generate income through rentals. With Everlodge, co-owners of vacation property homes can earn a passive income, and fixed free stays every year. Its ecosystem will consist of a marketplace, launchpad, rewards club, and lending options. Furthermore, users can stake their ELDG to earn a fixed income every month.

Moreover, users can leverage their NFTs as collateral to get loans through the platform. Token holders will also be eligible for memberships, discounts, and rewards. With 0% buy or sell tax, Everlodge is a good investment opportunity for the long term. ELDG is priced at $0.012, and is expected to gain 280% in the coming days.

