Cyprus Research & Innovation Foundation announces student competition

The Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has unveiled the return of its highly anticipated science communication competition, “Science Unfold,” for another exciting year.
Taking place on September 29, 2023, as part of the “European Researchers’ Night” event, the competition invites high school students who have a passion for science to participate and let their imaginations soar.
Organised by the RIF, this innovative student competition challenges young aspiring scientists in Cyprus to harness their creativity and communication skills.
Participants are tasked with presenting a scientific topic of their choice, such as a discovery, invention, application, or more, to the public in a creative and engaging way, all within a tight timeframe of just three minutes.
The central theme of this year’s competition is “Mission Possible! How Science and Innovation Have Provided Solutions to Life’s Major Challenges.”
Specifically, each presentation must be related to achievements that have significantly contributed to improving people’s quality of life and fall under the scope of the five European Missions: (1) climate change, (2) healthy oceans, seas, coastal, and inland waters, (3) climate-neutral and smart cities, (4) soil health and food, and (5) cancer.
Notably, this year’s competition introduces the “Science Unfold Ambassadors” initiative for the first time. These ambassadors are experts in the aforementioned topics and aim to guide participants. Students will have the opportunity to arrange a 30-minute online meeting with one of these ambassadors, where they can present their preliminary ideas and receive feedback and suggestions.
The top three winners in each category will receive technology store vouchers worth €200, €150, and €100, respectively.
Online registration and parental/guardian consent forms can be submitted through the following link: http://bitly.ws/SFk4 until Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 15:00.
The event is organised as part of the European CONNECT Project with ID No. 101060913, funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe Research and Innovation Programme.