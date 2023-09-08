Live music to look forward to

Lots of musical nights are coming up in September as the live music venues and bars of the island welcome artists back to their stages. Coming up this weekend is a salsa night at a seaside location, where Havana Vitral will be at Kahuna Surfhouse for an evening party.
This will be the fourth time the Cuban band will perform at the venue, playing Latin beats and hip-swaying rhythms. The party will begin at 6pm and the band is expected to take the stage an hour later.
Next week, Technopolis 20 in Paphos will present the Pulsar Band, a newly-formed ensemble made up of Stavros Savva on lute and keyboard, Euripides Dikaios on traditional percussion, Christos Politis on guitar and Maria Avraam on flute. Their concert on Wednesday will feature original compositions blending ethnic, folk, rock and traditional songs from the Greek repertoire.
On the following evening in Nicosia, the Faneromeni Arts Festival will continue its programme of events with a musical performance that highlights the way women are portrayed in Cypriot song. Six musicians will present a traditional evening, rooted in local rhythms and lyrics and present the many versions of womanhood through the island’s musical history. The free concert will start at 8.30pm, held at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation.
As next weekend approaches, a dynamic and dark jazzy performance will take place at Sarah’s Jazz Club. Della will return to the place “where it all began”, as she recalls, on September 15 to hold a special performance. Next Friday’s gig marks the young singer’s final live show in Cyprus before her departure and to honour it, she will put on an engaging and memorable performance, with half of the set featuring carefully selected pieces and the other half showcasing live improvisation. Audiences can expect to hear influences of garage rock, indie music, dark jazz and choral elements.
Havana Vitral
Cuban band plays Latin music. September 10. Kahuna Surfhouse, Larnaca. 6pm Free
Pulsar Band
New quartet plays live. September 13. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420
Traditional Music Concert
By six musicians. Part of the Faneromeni Arts Festival. September 14. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175
Della
Jazzy, indie and rock-infused performance by Della. September 15. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. €12 online, €14 at the door. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711