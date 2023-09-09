September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Up to You(th) Festival is coming up

By Eleni Philippou00
Stalls, an NGO Fair, talks, creative activities, discussions with strangers and more are coming to Acropolis Park on September 23 as the Up to You(th) Festival returns for the seventh time. Organised by the Youth Board Cyprus, the festival celebrates youth by putting it in the spotlight, sharing the message and the hope that the future lies in their hands. From 5pm onwards, a series of activities will take place, entertaining old and young and offering inspiration.

Throughout the festival, the NGO Fair will host local organisations that will have info stands sharing information about their actions and mission and how people can get involved. Simultaneously, the Tech Fair will provide robotics updates and virtual reality along with other tech enhancements.

Visitors will have a wide choice of activities to choose from. A Human Library corner will run with human-books visitors can ‘rent’, essentially having discussions with people experiencing a social stigma with the aim to break down stereotypes. From 5.30pm to 8.30pm, an Open Discussion platform will present insightful talks on current issues by several institutions and speakers.

Short film screenings, a shadow theatre performance, a kids’ corner and stargazing will also take place. Later in the evening, three bands will perform live highlighting different types of music. First up will be Daviny Music, then On Tour and finally The Tease. And all for free.

 

Up to You(th) Festival

Youth festival by the Youth Board Cyprus. September 23. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 5pm-10pm. Free

