September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman extradited from the Netherlands for €21,000 fraud investigation

By Andria Kades
File photo

A 55-year-old woman arrested in the Netherlands was extradited to Cyprus, over an ongoing fraud and money laundering investigation, police said on Saturday.

Authorities in Cyprus had issued a European arrest warrant against her after Larnaca CID secured evidence against her for internet fraud.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested on June 25 in the Netherlands and after a court procedure, Dutch authorities approved Cyprus’ extradition request.

Police officers from Larnaca on Friday accompanied the suspect from the Netherlands in her flight to the island, which arrived in the early hours of the morning.

The online fraud appears to have been carried out in August 2019, where a Larnaca-based company reported the incident.

The company reported it had been scammed out of €21,000.

