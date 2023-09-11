September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Primary pupils return to school

By Staff Reporter044
kids

Primary schools re-opened on Monday with the number of children attending their first year reaching 9,323.

According to data from the ministry of education, for the 2023-2024 school year, 612 schools will operate, of which 329 primary schools, 274 kindergartens, and nine special schools.

The total number of pupils in the schools is 64,748, of which 51,371 are in primary, 12,853 in kindergarten, and 524 in special schools.

The number of primary teachers amounts to a total of 7,078, with 4,948 in Reception-Year 6, with 973 in kindergarten and 1,157 special teachers dispersed among all grades.

Year 1 students are 9,323 up from 9,068 last year.

Minister of Education Athena Michaelidou visited the 3rd Primary School of Aglantzia on the occasion of the return to school.

