September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest two for possession of cannabis and cocaine

By Staff Reporter0105
police car 02
File photo

Police on Tuesday night arrested two persons for an investigated case of drugs possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

Police intercepted the suspects, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, in their car in the Nicosia district shortly after 8pm.

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, police found 1.224 kg of cannabis and a precision scale with traces of white powder believed to be cocaine, as well as €585 in cash.

Both the man and the woman were arrested for evident offences and in a search of the 39-year-old’s residence, police found 510g of white powder believed to be cocaine, and an additional 350g of cannabis.

The Nicosia drug unit (Ykan) is continuing the investigation.

