September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Premeditated Paphos murder trial postponed

By Tom Cleaver00
ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΣΕ ΕΣΤΙΑΤΟΡΙΟ ΣΤΗ ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑ
File photo

The trial of a 45-year-old man accused of the premeditated murder of Ioannis Polycarpou, who was attacked by a driver while on his moped, was postponed on Wednesday.

The trial is now set to begin at the Paphos criminal court on Friday, with the accused to remain in custody until then.

He is accused of premeditated murder, possession of tools used for burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis. He admits only to the cannabis possession.

The court is currently considering downgrading the charge from premeditated murder to manslaughter.

Polycarpou died while driving a moped along Tombs of the Kings road in Paphos at 1:30am on January 22.

It is believed that the 45-year-old deliberately drove into Polycarpou’s moped, before dragging him 70 metres along the road.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Paphos general hospital.

Related Posts

Cyprus secures EIB loan of €369 million

Nikolaos Prakas

Commerce ministry defends planned shopping app

Antigoni Pitta

Former Disy leader urges president to take initiatives in NY

Staff Reporter

Putting his best foot forward

Paul Lambis

Israeli rape suspects remanded for another day

Tom Cleaver

Proposed law would ban face coverings at demos

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign