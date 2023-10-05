October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lack of teachers shutters all-day primary schools

By Nikolaos Prakas03
File photo

A small number of all-day primary schools failed to open due to issues of understaffing, the head of the primary school teachers’ union, Poed, Myria Vasiliou said on Thursday.

She stated that the recruitment process was not done in time, with further delays in informing those who had been hired.

That led to a knock-on effect, she explained, with some teachers then declining the offer.

“This has resulted in some full-day schools being understaffed and a small number of them not operating,” Vasiliou told Sigma.

She added that Poed are particularly concerned about the institution of the optional all-day school, because it is something that was also built with the contribution of the union.

“So, we are certainly the first to want it to continue to be offered to both children and parents for the good of our children, especially this year when some changes were made regarding the employment of colleagues,” she said.

The union head added that the disruption was unnecessary and could have been avoided if the instructions had been given in time and the leeway given for proper staffing.

In addition, she said the employment framework played an important role – which was formed by the education ministry, but the teachers had expected to turn out differently.

An important issue, which is still pending, concerns the replacement mechanism of employees in case it is needed, and it has not yet been made clear.

Vasiliou clarified that on Wednesday she held a meeting with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou. During the meeting, the various issues faced in schools due to the understaffing of both teachers and attendants were highlighted.

On Thursday, she said that the union will send a letter with their recommendations on alleviating issues will be sent to the ministry.

