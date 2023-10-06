Cyprus shipping registry asserts country’s maritime influence, says minister

Cyprus’ robust shipping registry is bolstering the nation’s maritime prominence, positioning it as a key player in shaping maritime policy while delivering a clear message that illicit restrictive measures and violations of international law are unacceptable, stated Marina Hadjimanoli, Deputy Minister of Shipping, during a press conference for the Cyprus Shipping 2023 International Conference.

Marina Hadjimanoli highlighted that the Cyprus Shipping Conference, taking place from October 8 to 11 in Limassol, has established itself among the world’s leading maritime events.

She emphasised that this year’s goal is to enrich the conference, both in terms of distinguished speakers and thematic content.

Hinting at significant changes in the shipping industry, particularly the move towards decarbonisation, the Deputy Minister assured that the government fully comprehends the concerns expressed by the industry.

“By always acting responsibly within the framework of our obligations as members of the EU and the International Maritime Organisation, we are working in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to find solutions that will facilitate the global shipping industry in adapting to new major challenges,” she stated.

She added that the conference would provide an opportunity to discuss all pressing maritime issues and serve as a platform for productive exchange of ideas, with the ultimate goal of using them in the regulatory framework discussions.

Within the conference’s framework, historical sites and museums across Cyprus, such as the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia, Limassol Castle, Paphos Castle, Larnaca Castle, and Limassol Municipal Hall, will be illuminated in blue.

Furthermore, Marina Hadjimanoli addressed the efforts of the Ministry to ensure a competitive shipping registry “based on modern standards and values such as transparency, quality, and modernisation.”

She underscored the importance of this effort, as it lays the foundation for a prosperous future for Cyprus’ shipping registry and maritime sector.

“Shipping is undeniably one of the key pillars of Cyprus’ economic development, requiring flexibility to adapt swiftly to new realities and maintain competitiveness”, she added.

She also reminded the audience that commercial shipping in Cyprus has grown rapidly in recent decades, and today, the country boasts a modern, efficient, and comprehensive maritime centre.

She explained that despite the challenges faced, Cyprus has managed to maintain a strong registry of prestige and quality.

“This proves that Cyprus has established itself as one of the highest-quality, most resilient, and competitive flags globally, enhancing Cyprus’ position on the world maritime map,” she concluded.

Details about the conference, which this year carries the theme “Shipping in Action: An Agenda for Change,” were provided by Stelios Himonas, the Ministry’s Director-General.

He noted that the conference, held every two years, is organised by the Ministry of Shipping in collaboration with the Cyprus Shipowners Association and the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

The opening ceremony of the conference will be held on Sunday, October 8, at the Amathus Hotel in Limassol, where the President of the Republic of Cyprus will present the Cyprus Shipping Award.

The working part of the conference, which will be addressed by the President, will take place at the Parklane Resort & Spa in Limassol from October 9 to 11.

According to Himonas, around 900 shipping and maritime sector stakeholders have registered to participate. What is more, the conference will feature an exhibition of maritime services from 37 exhibitors.

Among the conference’s participants, he continued, will be both the outgoing and newly elected Secretaries-General of the International Maritime Organisation, the President of the International Chamber of Shipping, and the President of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations, among others.

The press conference was attended by Andreas Neophytou, Vice-President of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, and Polys Hajioannou, Vice-President of the Cyprus Shipowners Association.