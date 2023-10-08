October 8, 2023

34 yr old drugs and burglary suspect remanded by Paphos court

By Nikolaos Prakas
A 34-year-old man was remanded for two days by the Paphos district court, under suspicion of drug possession and for drink driving, police said on Sunday.

According to Paphos police, the man was stopped by traffic police on Saturday night, and police found him a small amount of cannabis in his vehicle, while during an alcotest the man registered 45mg instead of the allotted 22mg.

Police arrested the man on drug possession charges, and he was brought to court later of Saturday, where he was issued a two-day remand.

During further investigations, police also found stolen items in his possession, from a burglary between October 2 and 5.

The man was re-arrested on burglary charges.

