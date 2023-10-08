October 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol man sustained serious head injury following beating

A 40-year-old is being treated with a severe head injury in Limassol, police said on Sunday, following a fight the night before.

According to police the man arranged to meet some individuals in Ayios Athanasios on Saturday night. After arriving there, the group began to attack the man.

The man was taken to a private hospital in Limassol, where doctors determined he had a serious head injury and skull fracture.

According to police, they have received the identity and information on one individuals of the group that beat the 40-year-old and they are awaiting an arrest warrant.

Police said that the cause of the violent incident was due to personal differences.

