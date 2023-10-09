October 9, 2023

Man in north dies of West Nile virus

An 82-year-old man in the north died of the West Nile virus last week, according to the ‘health ministry’.

The man was one of three confirmed cases of the disease in the north and had a chronic disease before contracting the virus. The other two have now been discharged from hospital.

The north’s ‘health ministry’ said it is “continuing its efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases”.

“In addition to spraying efforts, mosquito species identification studies are continuing, as are efforts to raise public awareness about the precautions people should take],” they added.

They urged people to remove sources of standing water from near their homes to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Last week, they had explained that the disease “has no vaccine or drug treatment”, and had listed the disease’s symptoms.

These include headaches, flu-like symptoms, back pain, the sudden onset of high fever, fatigue and muscle weakness.

Less common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, skin rashes and excessive swelling of the lymph nodes.

In the Republic, a case of West Nile virus was recorded in early September.

At the time, medical services head Elisavet Constantinou said there was no cause for concern.

She also urged people exhibiting symptoms to visit their GP.

Meanwhile, a pilot programme in Larnaca to sterilise disease-carrying mosquitoes has seen the number of pests reduced in the area.

 

