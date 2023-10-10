October 10, 2023

Paphos regatta a huge success

This year’s annual Autumn Regatta in Paphos was a resounding success, the Paphos Sailing Club (PISC) has announced.

This despite the failing wind on the second day that made sailing more difficult, according to Commodore Mick Dent.

Dent thanked Koula Droushiotis who has allowed PISC members to park their dinghies on her property for many years and whose cafe at Ayios Georgios harbour is the hub of sailing activities every Thursday and Saturday.

A total of 40 participants took place in this year’s Autum Regatta in five races over the weekend, with 26 dinghies, including PICO’s, Lasers, Kestrels and Wayfarers, some performing better than others in the light winds.

There were three races on Saturday when there was a swell of over a metre and wind a speed of 5 knots.

On Sunday two races were organised with the light winds testing the skill of the helms.

The Portsmouth Yardstick handicap system was used to take into account sailing differences and vessel types, so the various dinghies could compete against each other.

Terry and Sue Crumpton in their Wayfarer ‘A Kommidy of Errors’ came out as overall winners of the Peter Dicker trophy for best PISC sailors.

Class Winners were:

PICO – Timofey Shalyapina (PISC)

Laser – Mike Vassiliou (Visitor)

Wayfarer – Terry & Sue Crumpton(PISC)

Kestrel – Robin Marsh & Barbara Jones (PISC)

General – Graham Flint & Gergie Balandyuk (PISC)

Full details of the Regatta programme and results can be found online on the PISC website.

