European authority unveils another MiCA discussion: Implications for Chainlink, VC Spectra, and Litecoin valuations?

MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) is Europe’s all-encompassing crypto regulation set for December 2024. This policy recently gained more consultative changes around areas like sustainability indicators for blockchains and technical requirements for white papers.

Does MiCA have any implications for top altcoins like Chainlink (LINK), the new VC Spectra (SPCT), and Litecoin (LTC)? Let us start by covering the latest news for Chainlink and Chainlink price forecasts.

Summary

Whales continue to invest in Chainlink (LINK), driving its price up.

VC Spectra (SPCT) provides a limited-time deal of 100% bonus on all deposits.

The 12th birthday of Litecoin (LTC) is coming up.

Whales continue to pile up on Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) has yet to experience any regulatory issues in Europe. This proves the decentralized oracle network’s adaptability across global regions.

Meanwhile, whale-tracking resource Lookonchain has noted another of several whale transactions that catalyzed the recent Chainlink price climb. The latest whale scooped 424,443 LINK (worth $3.25 million). Not long before, two transactions totaling 788,877 LINK worth $6 million happened.

In other Chainlink news, the network had to downplay accusations of being centralized. Chainlink (LINK) suddenly changed the number of signers for its multi-sig wallet from 4-8 to 4-9. Fortunately, advocates gave credible reasons for the change, keeping the Chainlink price intact.

Speaking of which, Chainlink (LINK) has been among the altcoins to watch of late, up 28% from $5.75 to $7.35. Moreover, conservative predictions for Chainlink (LINK) suggest it could reach at least $10 by 2024 and $18 by 2025.

Now, onto VC Spectra (SPCT) and why it’s the best new crypto to invest in for the long term.

Sustainable, profitable investing: VC Spectra (SPCT)

Like Chainlink (LINK), VC Spectra (SPCT) has broad global appeal as a decentralized hedge fund and trading platform for thriving blockchain and tech startups. One focus area for MiCA is having a mandatory sustainability standard.

This ties in with VC Spectra (SPCT), which is naturally sustainable to be more environmentally and socially friendly. Another unique feature of VC Spectra (SPCT) is the use of advanced trading strategies, along with machine learning algorithms, offering progressive insights into risk management and new profiting opportunities.

Even without the strategies, VC Spectra (SPCT) has a robust selection process for each funded project from its expert team, ensuring only the prime ones get chosen. In the end, the platform will capitalize on ever-growing markets worth billions of dollars.

That’s why savvy investors should invest in the Spectra token, SPCT, the gateway into this ecosystem. SPCT provides benefits like access to discounted pre-ICOs, voting rights, and dividends shared quarterly from VC Spectra’s profits. Get it for a bargain at $0.044 in Stage 3 of its presale before it increases by 82% to $0.080 in the last stage.

Let us conclude this article by examining the latest Litecoin news and LTC price prediction estimates.

Litecoin (LTC) to celebrate 12th birthday

Litecoin (LTC) will celebrate its birthday on October 13, 2023, marking 11 years of existence. The Litecoin (LTC) Foundation is selling tickets for a 3-day weekend getaway in The Bahamas to commemorate the occasion.

On the charts, Litecoin (LTC) is behaving as expected following its historic third halving. The value is down 33% from $95 to $63 since August 2023. Yet, not all hope is lost for Litecoin, as data from 21 exchange order books show active orders of 1.8 million LTC around the current price.

While Litecoin (LTC) also has global recognition, it doesn’t align with MiCA’s sustainability preference, given that it’s a proof-of-work. However, this won’t dramatically affect LTC price prediction forecasts.

According to many LTC price prediction analysts, minimum estimates for 2024 and 2025 are $90 and $140, respectively.

In closing, VC Spectra (SPCT) provides the most advantages compared to its counterparts. As a plus, you can get double the tokens by taking advantage of the time-limited 100% deposit bonus!

