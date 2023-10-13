October 13, 2023

Boats with 184 individuals intercepted in Famagusta waters

Two boats with 184 people in total were intercepted on Friday by Cyprus’ coastal authorities just outside Famagusta’s waters.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the first boat contained 108 individuals and was spotted in the afternoon. Port authorities and marine police transferred passengers to the Akrotiri Golden Coast.

A second boat with 76 people was spotted floating at sea and was also expected to have its passengers sent to the Akrotiri Golden Coast.

The details of all passengers will be documented and police will take statements.

