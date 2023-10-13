Charlie Munger’s Bitcoin critique: “The most ill-advised investment I’ve witnessed”; Is it wise to venture into Optimism (OP) and VC Spectra (SPCT)?

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, Charlie Munger, is a known anti-crypto investor. The controversial near-centenarian recently voiced his thoughts on Bitcoin during the annual Zoomtopia online conference. Still, the market is bigger than Bitcoin (BTC), with Optimism (OP) and VC Spectra (SPCT) as potential options for the best coins to invest in. Learn more later on their latest developments – first up, a look at Charlie Munger’s thoughts on Bitcoin.

Summary

Charlie Munger labels Bitcoin ‘the stupidest investment’ he has ever seen.

Optimism to unlock 24.16 million OP tokens, yet forecasts remain bullish.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is set for an 82% increase during the fast-selling presale.

Charlie Munger’s Bitcoin critique

“Don’t get me started on Bitcoin. This is the stupidest investment I have ever seen.”

These were Munger’s words during the annual Zoomtopia conference. Zoom, the company behind the event, invited the billionaire for a keynote address on artificial intelligence. Munger and Buffett are well-known vocal opponents of crypto, with the former once likening Bitcoin to ‘rat poison‘ and a ‘venereal disease.’

The near-centenarian is, of course, a traditional investor who believes stocks are the best financial market. Although crypto and blockchain technology are relatively new, little can derail their adoption.

VC Spectra (SPCT) understands this purpose, hence developing a cutting-edge decentralized hedge fund. But before learning more about this latest service in new DeFi projects, let’s cover the trending news for the Optimism token and OP price forecasts.

Massive token unlock ahead for Optimism (OP)

Supra, a cross-chain oracle solution, has launched its Verifiable Random Function (VRF) service on Optimism (OP). This will generate unpredictable yet provably fair random numbers for blockchain gaming, NFT minting, etc.

In other news concerning the Optimism crypto project, the blockchain is set to unlock another massive amount of OP tokens. Optimism will release 24.16 million OP on October 30, 2023. This represents about $29 million or 2.74% of Optimism’s (OP) circulating supply.

Token unlocks are often bearish signals, with the Optimism crypto price reacting accordingly. Optimism (OP) is down 17% since the start of the month, from $1.45 to $1.20. Even with more upcoming token unlocks, Optimism crypto forecasts hint at higher OP prices, with a minimum of $2 and $3.50 for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Finally, let us now review VC Spectra (SPCT) and why it’s the best crypto investment compared to Optimism (OP).

Why investors have ventured into VC Spectra (SPCT)

VC Spectra (SPCT) welcomes any investor, regardless of wealth, location, or experience, to profit from the ever-growing blockchain and tech markets through promising startups. It’s a decentralized hedge fund that disrupts traditional asset management, excelling in security, autonomy, financial accessibility, and profitability.

VC Spectra (SPCT) leverages the robust cryptography of Ethereum, along with its smart contracts, to eliminate human intervention. In this way, the platform is trustless while executing functions like storing funds, managing portfolios, and distributing profits. Another unique feature of VC Spectra (SPCT) is that no minimum deposits apply.

The platform has the backing of experts in fields ranging from venture capital to technology to provide a thorough analysis of each funded project. VC Spectra (SPCT) will also manage the risks and maximize the gains of its portfolio with advanced trading strategies and machine learning algorithms.

All users need to join is to own the Spectra token, SPCT. This utility token for VC Spectra (SPCT) is the gateway to earning quarterly dividends. Other benefits include access to exclusive discounted pre-ICOs and voting rights.

Buyers can invest in the token in its presale (in Stage 3) for $0.044, set to increase by 82% to $0.080 in the final stage. As a big plus, you can double your holdings by capitalizing on the time-limited 100% deposit bonus.

