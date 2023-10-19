The Greece is Ordinary II: exhibition

The Limassol Photography Festival, organised by BPRArts Cultural Management, presents the photography exhibition Greece is Ordinary II: Triptychs, at 6×6 Centre for Photography this month. The exhibition will open on Friday and will remain open until October 29, presenting the works of three photographers. In its opening weekend, the exhibition is presented in the framework of the Limassol Art Walks.
The participating Greek photographers Marilia Photopoulou, Costas Kapsianis and Marinos Tsangarakis, although setting out from different starting points with their own particular objectives, all indulge in a sarcastic yet highly critical commentary on various aspects of modern Greek culture, its underlying causes and their material traces. The particular work may be described as an alternative visual anthropology of modern Greek culture. Constantinos Argianas curates the exhibition, part of which was presented at the Athens Photo Festival 2022, at the Benaki Museum.
While the exhibition is on, a series of photographic presentations and talks by photographers taking part in Limassol Photography Festival’s main programme will take place at 6×6 Centre for Photography. On Sunday at 6.30pm, Antigone Solomonidou Droussiotou will present her work in Greek. On October 29 at 6pm, a work presentation and discussion with photographer Max Zhiltsov will take place in English, before photographer Mo Khatib takes the floor for another presentation at 6.30pm.
Exhibition by Greek photographers Marilia Photopoulou, Costas Kapsianis and Marinos Tsangarakis. Presented by the Limassol Photography Festival. October 20-29. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Tel:25-354810. www.Liphofe.com