What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou looks at events coming from Friday onwards
There are dozens of exhibitions going on right now and even more fairs and festivals realising their latest editions. This weekend, pick from pop-up markets to village excursions to meet local artists and a fair that will take you back in time!
Festivals are in their prime. This Saturday, the first edition of the Renaissance Fair will take place in Pyrga village, re-creating a local fair during the pilgrimage of Catherine Cornaro, last Queen of Cyprus, to the Latin royal chapel of Saint Catherine in Pyrga. From 3pm to 10pm, costumed performers from Italy, San Marino and Cyprus will bring that time period to life with songs, dances, poetry and storytelling. Activities for the whole family, a market and games will be on.
Another village is welcoming visitors this weekend and showcasing the creativity of the locals. On Saturday and Sunday, the Artists of Lania event is taking place with local residents opening up their studios and hosting workshops and screenings. Across the weekend, activities will take place from 11am to 7pm including a ceramics workshop, animation screenings, an exhibition and a children’s storytelling session.
In Nicosia, the Open Up Festival will fill the old town with performances, screenings, video installations, workshops, exhibitions and more. The events will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday opening with an exhibition at NiMAC and concluding on Sunday with a large street party. In between, more than a dozen events will take place each day at the different festival locations – NiMAC, Theatro Polis OPAP, Gardens of the Future, CYENS and Nicosia Municipality.
On Saturday, the Maroni Street Food Festival will bring together foodies from 5pm to 11pm, spreading across Ayios Georgios street and the two squares of the village. Apart from street food stalls serving warm food, locals will sell traditional produce, live cooking demonstrations will take place as well as a live music programme.
In Larnaca, a pop-up market will fill Kahuna Surfhouse on Sunday from 11am to 9pm, featuring a live performance by the popular local band Fuzz Bus. For those in Nicosia, the Ideal Home Exhibition will run at the Cyprus State Fair from Friday onwards, showcasing all kinds of items, furniture and equipment for homes.