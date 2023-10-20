October 20, 2023

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist01
Vegan mains for supper

 

Indian potato and cabbage curry

1 medium white cabbage, sliced

2 potatoes medium sized, cubed

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely diced

2cm of grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons of turmeric powder

1 red chili, chopped

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt

1 cup of chopped coriander

 

Heat a pan with oil

Saute garlic, onion and ginger garlic until soft

Add cubed potatoes and begin to saute for 3 mins. Sprinkle with a little water (approx 3 tablespoons). Cover and cook until soft, just cooked but not mushy.

Add cayenne pepper powered, turmeric and chilis. Saute for one min.

Add cabbage. Stir fry until the cabbage is softer.

Add coriander and salt and mix. Cook for a further one minute.

Serve with rice or chapatti.

 

 

guest2Vegetable curry

 

1 and 1/2 large onions, diced

3 inches of fresh ginger, julienned

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 stalks of celery

1 large zucchini

1/2 head of Chinese broccoli

2 orange carrrots

1 purple cabbage

1 can of chickpeas

1 can of coconut milk

1 cup of soya chunks (presoaked)

1/2 teaspoon of ground turmeric

1/2 of ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 vegetable stock cube

 

Sauté onion, ginger and garlic and cookfor 3 minutes

Add carrots and cook for a further three minutes. Add zucchini and celery and continue cooking for two more minutes. Add broccoli and soya chunks for 2 more minutes

Add chickpeas and seasoning, then add all the coconut milk and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes

Serve over rice or any grain of preference

 

Kohlrabi Escalopes

Breading mix

2 cups of Wholegrain breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

Batter mix

1/4 cup of all purpose flour

1/2 cup of room temperature water

1/2 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 kohlrabi cut into thick (2cm) slices

 

Mix all the batter ingredients together – if too thick add a little more water

Boil kohlrabi in water for 15 minutes until the centre is translucent. Transfer to a paper towel to dry

Dip into the batter mix then coat with breadcrumb mix

In a pan add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and fry both sides for 2-3 minutes each

 

