Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Vegan mains for supper
Indian potato and cabbage curry
1 medium white cabbage, sliced
2 potatoes medium sized, cubed
3 tablespoons of olive oil
2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 large onion, finely diced
2cm of grated fresh ginger
2 teaspoons of turmeric powder
1 red chili, chopped
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 cup of chopped coriander
Heat a pan with oil
Saute garlic, onion and ginger garlic until soft
Add cubed potatoes and begin to saute for 3 mins. Sprinkle with a little water (approx 3 tablespoons). Cover and cook until soft, just cooked but not mushy.
Add cayenne pepper powered, turmeric and chilis. Saute for one min.
Add cabbage. Stir fry until the cabbage is softer.
Add coriander and salt and mix. Cook for a further one minute.
Serve with rice or chapatti.
Vegetable curry
1 and 1/2 large onions, diced
3 inches of fresh ginger, julienned
3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
2 stalks of celery
1 large zucchini
1/2 head of Chinese broccoli
2 orange carrrots
1 purple cabbage
1 can of chickpeas
1 can of coconut milk
1 cup of soya chunks (presoaked)
1/2 teaspoon of ground turmeric
1/2 of ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon of curry powder
1/2 teaspoon of cumin
1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
1 vegetable stock cube
Sauté onion, ginger and garlic and cookfor 3 minutes
Add carrots and cook for a further three minutes. Add zucchini and celery and continue cooking for two more minutes. Add broccoli and soya chunks for 2 more minutes
Add chickpeas and seasoning, then add all the coconut milk and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes
Serve over rice or any grain of preference
Kohlrabi Escalopes
Breading mix
2 cups of Wholegrain breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon of sweet paprika
1 tablespoon of sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
Batter mix
1/4 cup of all purpose flour
1/2 cup of room temperature water
1/2 teaspoon of paprika
1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
1 kohlrabi cut into thick (2cm) slices
Mix all the batter ingredients together – if too thick add a little more water
Boil kohlrabi in water for 15 minutes until the centre is translucent. Transfer to a paper towel to dry
Dip into the batter mix then coat with breadcrumb mix
In a pan add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and fry both sides for 2-3 minutes each