October 20, 2023

Return of over 100 TCs to north from Gaza underway

By Iole Damaskinos03
pro palestinian protest following gaza hospital blast, in amman
People take part in a pro-Palestinian protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Amman, Jordan, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

Repatriation is underway of over one hundred Turkish Cypriots from Gaza, authorities in the north announced on Friday.

Information provided by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Yildiz, put the number of Turkish Cypriots remaining in Gaza at 104 but this number has since been revised to 150 by the ‘foreign minister’ in the north.

The ‘foreign minister’ reported that consultations are being held for the removal of a total of 150 residents in coordination with the Republic of Turkey.

Yildiz had announced on Thursday that efforts were being made to remove 700 Turkish nationals from the Gaza Strip, including 104 with ‘citizenship’ in the north.

According to media reports, Yilmaz said that the 700 to be removed from Gaza are awaiting procedures and include 322 citizens of Turkey, 214 relatives of Turkish citizens, and 55 staff members of the state on mission to the region.

Authorities in the north, meanwhile, urged those who live permanently in Gaza, or are for other reasons and wish to leave, to contact the diplomatic missions of Turkey in Israel and Palestine, and find information on the websites of the Turkish foreign ministry and that of the north.

It is noted that since yesterday, three days of mourning have been imposed in the north for the victims of the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

