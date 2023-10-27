Nicosia tourism board to take part in major London conference

The Nicosia Tourism Board (Etap) this week announced its participation in the highly anticipated World Travel Market (WTM) London 2023 exhibition, in an effort to boost the capital’s status as an international destination.
The event, which is set to take place from November 6 to 8, ExCeL London, is one of the most prestigious events in the global tourism industry, drawing professionals from around the world.
The Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) said that “the WTM London exhibition is one of the leading events in the global tourism industry, attracting professionals from all over the world.” This emphasises the importance of this participation in elevating Nicosia’s profile as a destination.
When visiting Etap’s booth at the event, titled ‘Visit Cyprus’, guests will have the opportunity to be informed about what the Cypriot capital has to offer.
From alternative tourism experiences to special routes and well-developed tourism infrastructure, the exhibition will feature multimedia presentations and materials designed to showcase the city’s exceptional qualities.
WTM London 2023 will feature three significant stages: Discover, Elevate, and Innovate, each with valuable insights presented across eight distinct conference tracks, covering topics such as sustainability, technology, emerging markets, diversity, and inclusion.
According to the organisers, these aim to empower the global travel community, enabling them to thrive in the dynamic industry.
Expected to be 20 per cent larger than the 2022 edition, the event will welcome over 14 per cent of new exhibitors, representing a diverse range of businesses, from well-established names to niche brands.
This diverse participation promises to create a dynamic hub of innovation and networking within the global travel industry.
The event will host around 4,000 exhibitors at ExCeL London, promoting innovation and networking opportunities.
As Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London said, “We are delighted to welcome new exhibitors to this year’s event, ranging from major destinations and well-established international brands to niche operators and hi-tech firms”.
“This diverse mix of exhibitors reflects the fundamental role that WTM London plays in shaping the future of the travel and tourism industry,” she added.