October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clocks to go back an hour on Sunday morning

By Staff Reporter00
clock

The clocks will go back an hour on Sunday morning, as daylight savings time comes to an end.

At 4am, clocks across Cyprus will go one hour back, with the time thus becoming 3am.

The clocks will go forward again on March 31, 2024.

Avatar photo

