October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Rains expected, temps remain high

By Staff Reporter04
rain fregkeskos kekkou ormidiaweb
Clouds over Ormidia Photo: Fragkeskos Kekkou

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and isolated light rains and storms are expected mainly in the mountains and the west. Temperatures will rise to 32C in the interior, 30C on the coasts and 23C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight isolated light showers ae expected in the northeast. Temperatures will drop to around 17C in the interior and on the north coast, 19C on the remaining coasts and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will be remain mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Wednesday afternoon local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will drop slightly while still remaining above average for the season.

On Thursday, and Friday rains or a short storm are expected mainly in the mountains and in the eastern half of the island. Temperatures will not change appreciably.

 

