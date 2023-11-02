November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demetriou meets Etek delegation

By Tom Cleaver03
Annita Demetriou, Etek, ETEK
House President Annita Demetrious with Etek representatives

House President Annita Demetriou met on Thursday with a delegation from the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek).

Etek’s delegation was made up of its chairman Konstantinos Konstanti and director Christodoulos Hadjiodysseos, who presented to Demetriou an evaluation of the work carried out by Etek between 2020 and 2023.

At the meeting, the trio discussed ways of strengthening relations between the House of Representatives and Etek, as well as the need to utilise Etek for advice regarding construction and technical development.

They also discussed matters such as the implementation framework for public works, the process for issuing development permits, traffic, affordable housing, and the challenges of green development.

The trio resolved to cooperate further with the aim of establishing legislative measures to deal with the issues mentioned at the meeting.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

